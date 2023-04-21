Miri business premises issued compounds for fire alarm offences

MIRI (April 21): The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Zone 6 issued three compounds to business premises here during an inspection yesterday.

In a statement, Bomba Miri spokesperson Mohd Hazmin Awang Zainal said the compounds were for offences concerning fire alarms.

He said Bomba’s inspection team carried out checks on five premises — a shopping complex, a learning institution, and budget hotels in Permyjaya.

“Out of the five premises checked, only three were issued compounds under the Fire Services Act 1988 (Act 341),” he said.

The Bomba inspection ended at 3.30pm.