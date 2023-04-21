Miri police deploys 165 personnel for Ops Selamat

MIRI (April 21): A total of 165 officers and personnel from the district police headquarters will be deployed during the ‘Ops Selamat’ in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration.

District police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said the campaign which runs till April 27, will focus on four areas – Jalan Pujut, Jalan Miri Bypass, Jalan Bakam and Jalan Pesisir Pantai.

“Ops Selamat aims to promote road safety, ensure a smooth traffic flow, in addition to ensuring the safety of properties and residential premises during the festive season,” he told reporters at the launch of the campaign at Morsjaya here yesterday.

“To ensure the success of this campaign, the officers and personnel will be on the ground to ensure that the road users abide by the traffic laws,” he said.

“All road users should practise safe driving, plan their journey ahead and make sure that their vehicles are in good condition before starting their long journey home.

Those who are returning home are advised to fill the ‘Balik Kampung’ form which can be downloaded from PDRM official portal and to be submitted to the nearest police station to enable the police to enhance patrols at the residential premises, he added.

For any information on crimes, please contact the Volunteer Smartphone Patrol (VSP) or the district police headquarters operations room at 085-433400 or 085-433730.