Motorcyclist, pillion rider seriously injured after being rear-ended by car in Muara Tebas

KUCHING (April 21): A motorcyclist and his pillion rider suffered serious injuries after they were rear-ended by a car in Kampung Muara Tebas, Jalan Bako around 9pm yesterday.

At the scene were rescuers from the Tabuan Jaya fire station, who moved the pillion rider, a 19-year-old, to safety after he landed on the car’s bonnet after the crash.

The pillion rider and 18-year-old motorcyclist were then given first-aid by medical personnel from the Sarawak General Hospital.

Both were later brought to the hospital in separate vehicles for further medical treatment.

The car driver did not sustain any physical injuries.

After ensuring that the area was free from debris and oil spills, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) wrapped up the operation.