Over 1,000 from Chinese temples across M’sia, overseas join Sibu deity’s birthday procession

SIBU (April 21): More than 60 teams comprising over 1,000 participants from various Chinese temples across the country as well as from overseas took part in the procession across the town center here tonight.

The five-kilometre route procession was held in conjunction with the Sibu Fong Hwang San Ur Par Wang Kong deity’s birthday celebration.

Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing officiated at the event which started from Dataran Tun Tuanku Bujang Phase 1 at 7pm.

A Big crowd converged at both sides of the road to watch the procession – thanks to the fine weather.

Sibu Fong Hwang San Ur Par Wang Kong Temple chairman, Ting Chuo Won, said the procession is held once every two years.

“We were supposed to roll out the event in 2020 but had to put it off due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“So, we hold it this year,” he told The Borneo Post before the procession.

Ting informed that teams came from various parts of the country including from overseas.

“Some came from Singapore, Selangor, Melaka, Perlis, Kedah, Sabah and across Sarawak,” he revealed.

The police were also involved in the organising of the procession to ensure it ran smoothly.