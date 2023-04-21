Pakistan to celebrate Aidilfitri on Saturday, Saudi Arabia on today

NEW DELHI (April 21): Muslims in Pakistan will celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri on Saturday as the new moon of Syawal was not sighted on Thursday.

The announcement was made after a meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee in Islamabad.

The moon-sighting panel’s chairman, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, said at a press conference that no crescent sighting testimonies were received from any part of the country and it was unanimously decided that the first day of Eid Al Fitr will be on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Syawal crescent was sighted in Saudi Arabia, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan on Thursday, and the country will celebrate Eid today, Friday.

The United Arab Emirates and Qatar also announced that Eid will be on Friday.

Ramadan lasts 29 or 30 days, depending on the new moon’s sighting.

Saudi Arabia’s neighbour Oman, however, announced that the first day of Eid will be on Saturday. — Bernama