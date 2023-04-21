Passenger boats a lifeline for day-trippers in Sandakan during Aidilfitri

SANDAKAN (April 21): Passenger boats, especially those operating from islands near mainland Sandakan city centre, are an important form of conveyance to meet the surge for transportation in conjunction with this Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

A boatman Aziz Tiding, 48, said boat operators from nearby islands have been busy ferrying passengers since last week to complete their preparations for this week’s Aidilfitri, besides islanders who make daily trips to the city centre for work and school.

“Sometimes there are so many passengers, we have to take in more (passengers) than the capacity of the boat, but only up to three extra people because we still prioritise safety, even if the journey only takes five minutes.

“In order to meet passenger demand and maintain safety at all times, we (boat operators) will line up to pick up passengers at the jetty so that the service is always available and waiting time for passengers for the next boat is not too long,” he told Bernama.

The balancing act for Aziz, who was met at the Sandakan market jetty here, said he operates on the route between the city centre and Tanjung Aru Island, starting from 5.30am to 6pm with fares set at RM3 one way.

Since many islanders, especially housewives, often go to the city centre to shop in preparation for Syawal, he is grateful that passengers are always generous enough to pay extra fare for the burden of unloading bulk purchases such as cartons of 1.5-litre bottle soft drink.

“Actually, we (boat operators) used to charge RM1 per carton, but many passengers pay more. They reckon it to be fair because we also helped them unload their goods onto the boat,” he said.

A housewife from Tanjung Aru Island Jania Awang, 38, she is grateful for the kindness of the boat operators who don’t think twice on giving passengers a hand in carrying goods into the boat.

“Most of the passengers who go to the city centre are housewives and usually come out to shop alone. So, I am grateful to them (boat-handler). We buy a lot of goods, especially for the celebration,” she said.

Jania said the Aidilfitri celebration for her family this year was modest as the cost of most items was increasing.

However, she did not hesitate to spend a little more for her three children who are still young at age 10 and below, to make the Aidilfitri celebration more memorable.

Meanwhile, for another housewife Rukiah Imam Ghulam, 28, from Mumiang Island, she does not use the boat service to go to the city, but rather rides with her husband, a fisherman with his own boat.

“If you live on an island, having your own boat is like people in the city who own a car. So, this time, I accompanied my husband to the city. It just so happened that there was a lot to buy for Aidilfitri preparations,” she said.

According to Rukiah, if one uses a boat between Mumiang Island and the city centre, the fare is expensive at RM25 one way and the journey takes about an hour, which is why most villagers travel to the city only once a month to buy daily necessities.

She said that apart from the usual needs for Aidilfitri such as drinks and food, this time she bought an extra electric fan as the weather has been getting hotter lately, tipping 34 degrees Celsius in Sandakan.

“It’s even hotter on the island because it’s in the middle of the sea. It’s really uncomfortable if there’s no fan. It’s not fun to celebrate Eid in the sweltering heat, even on a modest scale,” she added.

Although there is no actual headcount on passenger boats in Sandakan, the boats are an important transport service among maritime residents in Sandakan from surrounding islands such as Tanjung Aru, Tanjung Batu, Nunuyan, Berhala, Bongon, Lubukan, Mumiang and Abai to the Sandakan city centre. — Bernama