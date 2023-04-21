Police offer special RM50 payment rate to settle traffic summonses starting today

GUA MUSANG (April 21): The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) is offering a special settlement rate of RM50 for every traffic summons issued in 2022 or earlier, for one month, starting today until May 21.

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) director Datuk Seri Mat Kasim Karim said the special rate was implemented for the first time by the PDRM so that the summonses for non-compoundable offences can be settled.

According to him, the reduction of almost 85 to 86 per cent demonstrates the government’s intention to contribute in terms of providing facilities to the people by reducing the burdens faced by the community.

He said this includes non-compoundable traffic offences that require offenders to go directly to court.

“This move is due to members of the community’s complaints that they face problems with licence and road tax renewals. So, with this offer, it will convenience the community,” he told reporters when visiting the Gua Musang alternative route here yesterday.

Mat Kasim said however the offer is not valid for cases which are pending settlement in court.

At the same time, he called on the community to take advantage of the opportunity offered by the government as they have until after Aidilfitri to settle the summonses.

“Especially those with non-compoundable summonses, they should take this opportunity as this kind of offer has never been (implemented) in the history of the PDRM because we are bound by the rules but the government sees what can be helped, so we try to help as best as we can.

“No need to rush to make the payment, let’s celebrate Aidilfitri first because there is still time to settle the summonses,” he said. ― Bernama