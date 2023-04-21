Premier: RM5.6 bln federal allocation to improve facilities in S’wak

KUCHING (April 21): Sarawak’s allocation of RM5.6 billion by the federal government through Budget 2023 will be used to improve the standard of facilities in the state, says Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said with the allocation, priority would be given to improving roads, clinics and schools.

“As I’ve stated before, I welcome the Budget 2023 tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is also Finance Minister, on Feb 24 for an allocation of RM5.6 billion to Sarawak.

“Although the amount is insufficient, we should use it as best as possible to provide comfort to the people,” he said in his Hari Raya Aidilfitri message.

With the state’s income expected to continue increasing, he said the Sarawak government would also continue the construction of roads and complete the development of utilities such as electricity and water supplies in rural areas.

Abang Johari also gave an assurance that the Sarawak government would continue to strengthen the education system in accordance with the provisions of Clause 17 of the Inter-Governmental Committee Report (IGC) which empowers Sarawak and Sabah to determine the policy of its own education system even though education is a matter under the jurisdiction of the federal government.

“The determination of the Sarawak government in producing human capital resources that are adapted to the needs of the state and global standards can be seen from the proposed establishment of five international schools that use the Cambridge syllabus,” he said, adding that one of the schools was already operating in Kuching.

In addition, he said Sarawak has four universities owned through Yayasan Sarawak, namely Swinburne University of Technology, Curtin University, University of Technology Sarawak (UTS) and iCATS University College.

“Sarawak also has a training centre, Centre of Technology Excellence Sarawak (Centexs), which has branch campuses in several locations across the state,” he said.

The premier said the change in the global development landscape towards a sustainable world future has convinced the Gabungan Parti Sarawak-led government to draft the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 to outline a clear post-Covid direction based on economic progress, social inclusion and environmental sustainability.

“I am confident that with the strategy outlined in the PCDS 2030, Sarawak has the ability to continue to be on a solid track towards becoming a high-income developed region by 2030, God willing,” he said.

He also said that Sarawak’s dream should be supported by well-trained and knowledgeable human capital resources with a world-class education system because the wealth of natural resources alone does not fully guarantee our success.

“We can learn this from the experience of countries like Singapore and Japan which are able to become an economic power due to the strength of their human resources despite not having natural resources,” he added.

On Hari Raya, Abang Johari hoped that Muslims in the state would take the opportunity to have fun with their families and friends while celebrating the festivities this year.

“For multi-racial and multi-religious people in Sarawak, it has become customary for Muslims celebrating Hari Raya Aidilfitri to share their joy and happiness with other races. It’s the same as when others celebrate Chinese New Year, Gawai Dayak or Christmas which is enlivened with the practice of visiting.

“I pray that the atmosphere of harmony will continue to be established in strengthening the atmosphere of unity between various races and religions in this Bumi Kenyalang,” he said.

He also called on the people to stay united and forget all disputes and disagreements even though they may differ in many things.

“We must strive to rise again to become a strong, dignified and purposeful nation for the sake of religion and our state.

“Unity is the basis for harmony and development of a country whereas division, strife and enmity will bring ruin and destruction. So let us continue working towards strengthening unity among us of various religions, races and cultures in our beloved Bumi Kenyalang,” said Abang Johari.