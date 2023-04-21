PRS wants more members appointed as Penghulu, Pemanca and Temenggong

KUCHING (April 21): Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) wants more of its members to be appointed as Penghulu, Pemanca and Temenggong.

Party president Datuk Joseph Salang said this is so that the community will have a meaningful participant and partner in the government, be it the state and federal level.

“What we want is that, where we are lacking and where this appointment made by the political parties especially GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak), so we want our members to be considered for positions such as Penghulu, Pemanca and Temenggong,” he told a press conference after the party’s supreme council meeting at its headquarters here today.

He said the post which was held by a PRS member is now vacant, and would like the spot to be filled by a PRS member again.

At the same time, he said that the party also wants to see its members appointed into government-linked companies (GLCs) or private limited companies (PLCs), depending on the capability and qualification of each member.

He added that when a vacancy comes up, the party will think of a suitable candidate to be suggested to these bodies.

“For now, we have some already on the board, like myself as the Rajang Port Authority Board chairman and others as board members to other GLCs,” he said.

Meanwhile, Salang also voiced his concern over the Unity Government Convention which will be held on May 14 at the World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur, just a day before the start of the Sarawak State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting on May 15.

“We have expressed our concern that our ADUNs (state assemblymen) may not be able to participate in the convention due to the date,” he said.

He added that the party would like to send party members to represent GPS but it has not been finalised yet.