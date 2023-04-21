Sabah TV Mobile App launched

KOTA KINABALU (April 21): Sabah TV Mobile App was launched at Suria Sabah on Friday by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Jeffrey Kitingan.

He said having Sabah TV’s mobile APP is a step forward for a digital TV to be introduced to the people of Sabah.

“Sabah TV will be promoting Sabah, a region rich in culture and traditional heritage, as well as the natural ecosystem as the main attraction of a tourist destination.

“I hope that this app will be a medium of expression and communication for the people of Sabah, as it brings the latest news presenting programs in the form of education, entertainment and business to the audience, especially the people of Sabah,” he said.

For the record, the Sabah TV started in 2017 as a live stream platform that broadcasts cultural events such as district and state-level Kaamatan, as well as publishing TV segments digitally.

When asked by reporters later whether the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) coalition is crowded with parties, Jeffrey said the presence of supporting political parties was needed and welcomed in this unity government.

He said Sabah needed as many political parties to support the current government so that they could be stronger.

GRS now has seven members, namely Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (Gagasan Rakyat), Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS), Sabah STAR, the United National Sabah Organisation (Usno) and Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP), Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah.

LDP and Harapan Rakyat joined GRS earlier this month.

Jeffrey, who is Sabah STAR president, said he does not see any problem in working with so many other parties in any circumstance or election.

“You can take this both ways whether negative or positive. But we see it in a positive light because having many parties in the coalition does not mean we contest with each other,” he said.

“It only means you have a bigger support when contesting in a certain area,” he said.

On the applications of Parti Cinta Sabah (PCS) and other parties to join the coalition, he said, “We are open”.