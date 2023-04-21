Serembu rep: S’wak’s own boutique airline will give travellers more options

KUCHING (April 21): Sarawak’s decision to establish its own boutique airline company will provide more options for travellers, especially Sarawakians, said Serembu assemblyman Miro Simuh.

In defending the decision to set up the airline, the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Youth chief said the Sarawak government had taken into consideration the high airfares faced by the people travelling in and out of the state for business, official duties and further studies.

“All this while, the people, especially Sarawakians, have had to bear with high ticket prices. By having our own boutique airline, the state will not only provide more options to the people but also ease their burden when it comes to travelling by air,” he said in a statement.

Miro was responding to Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii, who recently expressed his reservations on the state’s decision to set up its own boutique airline.

Dr Yii in a follow-up statement yesterday said while he is supportive of what is good for Sarawak, having a boutique airline may not be sustainable and will face feasibility issues from an economic aspect that will ultimately impact the state’s economy.

Miro also believes that Sarawak having its own airline would augur well in achieving the state’s goals under the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030, among which is to make Sarawak a high-income state.

“This move will help generate economic growth, facilitate international trade and transport of goods, create jobs, and promote and support tourism in Sarawak,” he said.