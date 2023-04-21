Stay safe when on road this festive season, says Tellian rep

MUKAH (April 21): Tellian assemblyman Royston Valentine is reminding road users to take care of their safety and that of others during the festive season.

Speaking at the Road Safety Campaign Programme in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2023 at Menara Tinjau Jalan Boulevard here recently, he said the most important thing is for everyone to reach their destination safely.

“No one wants accidents or bad incidents while on the road, and it is also important to have the vehicle checked before going for a long road trip,” he said.

The assemblyman later distributed packs of dates to motorists passing through the area.

Also involved in the Road Safety Campaign Programme were the polis, Road Transport Department, Mukah district office and community leaders.