S’wak business owners say additional holidays for Hari Raya acceptable

KUCHING (April 21): Additional public holiday for festivals like Hari Raya Aidilfitri is acceptable as it gives celebrants more time to travel back home, said business owners here.

Sarawak Federation of Chinese Associations (SFCA) president Dato Richard Wee admitted that although it is a financial burden on the the commercial and industrial sectors, “we can differentiate between additional holiday for festivals to accommodate the once a year tradition of homecoming and preparation for family reunion especially when a working day falls between festive holidays and a weekend, which makes practical sense to have a longer holiday break, then it is deemed acceptable”.

“Any declaration of extra holidays such as to celebrate a win by our national team of a football or badminton championship, or any sporting events for that matter, should be discouraged, as that will definitely not only impact the economy as a whole, but also affect the learning progress of all our students,” he said when contacted.

SME Association Sarawak president Jordan Ong agreed with Wee, that additional public holidays for the festive season are acceptable.

He said for business owners who don’t celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri for example, they might feel the additional public holiday as unnecessary as they could still operate.

“We all know it is a norm for Malaysia to have additional holidays especially during weekends. The government likes to announce additional holidays on connecting weekends to have longer continuous off-days.

“I remember in the past when the country won a tournament the government would announce a holiday. This is not necessary,” he said.

He added that additional public holidays caused inconvenience and losses to business owners, especially those in the manufacturing and construction sectors.

This is because they have to either close for the day or pay staff additional pay for working on public holidays, he said.

He said the movement control order (MCO) during the Covid-19 outbreak was a different matter as businesses had to close for 1 to 1.5 months, which definitely affected the economy.

“The additional holiday announced for Hari Raya should not be politicised. It is a time for everyone to celebrate together since we are a multicultural country,” Ong said.