Telang Usan rep upbeat about Tutoh villages becoming food producers

MIRI (April 21): Long Tujang and Long Buang, two Penan villages in Tutoh, Baram, could become two new food baskets in Sarawak in the near future, with continuous support from the state government, said Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau.

Dennis, who is also Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) chairman, said this following the success of the first 60 families who had taken up his challenge in 2021 to plant pineapple.

“In 2021, I came here with a team from the Sarawak Agriculture Department Baram branch to introduce and encourage villagers of Long Tujang and Long Buang to plant pineapple to help generate family income.

“Today, I am pleased to know that the initiative that we took, together with the agriculture department, had borne some success and is able to bring income to families who had taken up my challenge seriously,” said Dennis when officiating at the closing of a one-day ‘Kursus Sumber Kekayaan Baru’ in Long Tujang on Wednesday.

Dennis thanked the state government for giving allocation for the planting materials that cost more than RM400,000 to the 60 families from the two villages.

He said after two years the participants are now able to harvest their pineapple and sell the fruits among the villagers and nearby longhouses.

“This is in fact very exciting news. That is why the Agriculture Department returned today to give talks on not just pineapple planting but also other fruits such as bananas and durians.

“I hope that all of you can learn new things today and later on make use of the knowledge to earn extra income for your families and community,” said Dennis.

He called on the Penan community, especially from the two longhouses, to take up commercial farming seriously.

He said that with the ongoing construction and repair of roads in Telang Usan constituency, the rural community must take it as an encouragement to start taking up commercial farming.

“For those of you in Long Tujang and Long Buang, it would be much easier for you to bring your produce to nearby Long Lama bazaar as the road has been improved.

“I remember when I first visited your longhouse in 2011, it took me almost three hours to reach your village due to the poor road condition. However, today, it took less than two hours to reach here (Long Tujang) from Long Lama with the new road built under the Highland Development Agency,” said Dennis.

He hoped to make Long Tujang and Long Buang another success story to encourage other longhouses, especially the Penans longhouses, to emulate their success.

“The key is that the participants must be serious in wanting to make change, be it in their family or community, because whatever the government’s plans or initiatives are, it would not succeed if the people do not take it seriously,” said Dennis.

At the same function, Dennis revealed that Baram Area Farmers Organisation (PPK) was considering to set up a collection centre for coffee beans at Bakong, near Lapok bazaar.

He said many farmers in Baram were also involved in coffee planting but were hindered by the absence of proper collection centre to sell their produce.

“PPK Baram will take the lead and hope this will encourage people in Baram to utilise their land by planting coffee,” he said.