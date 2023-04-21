TYT: Sarawak’s peaceful harmony privilege to be proud of, preserved

KUCHING (April 21): The peace and harmony enjoyed in Sarawak is a privilege that Sarawakians should be proud of, said Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud.

He stressed Sarawakians need to continue to preserve what they have now because it is the result of understanding and mutual respect among people of various races, cultures, and religions.

“At the same time, we should avoid racial and religious extremism among our people who are multiracial and multi-religious.

“We should express our gratitude to Allah SWT because Sarawak has become an example for the rest of our country Malaysia, where everyone can celebrate our diversity and uniqueness in all festivals in Sarawak, whether Hari Raya, Gawai Dayak, Christmas, Hari Wesak, and Chinese New Year New,” Taib said in his Hari Raya 2023 message.

He pointed out that Sarawak is exemplary as it is the only state to have a Unit for Other Religions (Unifor), where the religious needs of non-Muslim groups are well taken care of along with those of the Muslim faith.

The Governor said Sarawakians should all be proud of what they have and appreciate as well as preserve this unique treasure.

“The harmony we achieve can be seen through the close cooperation between all races in our daily lives, whether in terms of socio-economics, politics, or in our public service.

“Therefore, I hope that the spirit of unity and harmony of the people of Sarawak will continue to be strong as we move towards a more advanced society by the year 2030,” he said.

He also urged all levels of society to unite under the Sarawak government led by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg in order to reach a more advanced and prosperous level.

Taib said under Abang Johari’s leadership, Sarawak has successfully overcome the Covid-19 epidemic.

“And now, he and his Cabinet colleagues are taking us towards the status of a developed region by 2030.

“Therefore, I am very confident that by 2030, we will achieve our vision of having a high-income economy, where we expect our people to enjoy high incomes, better lives, and better levels of health and well-being through the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030, which focuses on a digital economy, green technology, and sustainable environment.

“Let us celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri with full gratitude and joy to God, for we are able to celebrate it in a peaceful and harmonious atmosphere together with all the people of Sarawak, who are of many races, cultures, and religions,” he added.