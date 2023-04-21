Watermarks offers globally recognised third-party product certification in Sarawak

KUCHING (April 21): Sarawak now has a local certification body following the setting up of Watermarks Certification Sarawak Sdn Bhd this year.

According to owners Leonard Jambu and Edman Edison, Watermarks is recognised worldwide by the International Accreditation Forum (IAF).

They said Watermarks, which is accredited by the Department of Standards Malaysia (DSM), offers third-party product certification (PC) and inspection services for products regulated by the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB), Public Works Department (JKR), and National Water Services Commission (SPAN).

They pointed out Watermarks is now recognised as equivalent to Sirim QAS Sdn Bhd and Ikram QA Services Sdn Bhd in Malaysia.

“With our own local certification body, we in Sarawak will be able to ensure the quality of materials used in projects in Sarawak.

“Our presence in Sarawak can help clients to save costs, and also ensuring the certification to be done fast and efficient,” they said in a press release.

They said with rapid development now taking place in Sarawak, there is a need for agencies and contractors to ensure products used for construction, water, and sewerage projects are in compliance with international product standards as well as meet safety and performance requirements.

“This will also enable manufacturers and suppliers to supply and use their products in Malaysia for infrastructure projects. This is through complying with legal requirements such as CIDB Act 1994 (Act 520) for regulated products by CIDB, and Water Services Industry Act 2006 (Act 655) for regulated products by SPAN,” they said.

They added Watermarks Sarawak can contribute to development of local talents and contribute to Sarawak’s growth in line with the Post-Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 objectives.

“We believe in empowering Sarawakians to work for a better future and achieve the aspirations of PCDS 2030.

“Our plan in the future is to collaborate with local universities where they have faculties in specialised areas. This is to give the students and lectures more experience and also business opportunities for the university rather than just research,” they said.

Watermarks Sarawak is scheduled to be launched next month, whereby those interested can learn more about the company.