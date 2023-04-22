Agong, Permaisuri grace Aidilfitri reception at Istana Negara

KUALA LUMPUR (April 22): Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah today hosted a Hari Raya Aidilfitri gathering at Istana Negara here.

Their Majesties arrived at the Main Banquet Hall of Istana Negara at around 10.10am, accompanied by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Also in attendance were Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil, Transport Minister Anthony Loke, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali and Dewan Negara president Tan Sri Rais Yatim.

The reception was also attended by foreign envoys, including from Singapore, Indonesia, the United States, Turkiye and Brunei, and around 2,000 people consisting of civil servants, community leaders and the Orang Asli community.

After the reception, Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah exchanged greetings with the guests.

The reception is scheduled to last until 2pm today. ― Bernama