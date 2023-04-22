Awang Tengah confirms plans to establish magnesium plant in S’wak

KUCHING (April 22): Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan has confirmed that there are plans to set up a magnesium plant in Sarawak.

He said an investor was in Bintulu recently to test the suitability of the area for the plant.

“They are one of the investors who are interested in doing green energy processing in Sarawak, and we have always welcomed any party who wants to do green energy here,” he told reporters when asked about the plant today at the Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house of Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Opoeng at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching here.

While confirming this plan exists, Awang Tengah did not reveal which company was interested in setting up the plant.

Recently, an Australian news portal reported that a company — Latrobe Magnesium — headquarted in New South Wales, Australia had officially selected Sarawak to build a 100,000 tonne per annum magnesium plant.

The portal said the company’s board had approved the Samalaju Industrial Park in Sarawak as the proposed site after a review of its available infrastructure.

It said the main advantages of Samalaju were the local production of ferrosilicon, which is one of the largest reagent requirements for the plant.