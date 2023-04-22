Hari Raya Aidilfitri most opportune time to spend time with family, says celebrant

SIBU (April 22): The celebration of Syawal by Muslims in Malaysia is usually held for a month, although some opine that celebrating it on the first day is enough.

It also raises the question of whether the practice of open house, pilgrimages and apologies are encouraged or not during Syawal.

For Syahrizam Abdullah, 21, the practice of making pilgrimages depends on the individual celebrating Hari Raya.

“Some say these pilgrimages need to be done throughout Syawal, which is for a month, but for me it depends on the individual themselves.

“It is also not wrong if you want to do an open house until the end of Syawal — it depends on the individual,” he said.

He celebrated Hari Raya Aidilfitri in his home village in Kampung Jeriah, Permai here today.

Syahrizam said this year, their celebrations were kept simple but they still invited relatives to visit.

“On 1 Syawal, we tend to celebrate with our family only. For 2 Syawal, we usually invite friends and neighbours to celebrate,” he said.

He also encouraged Muslims to return to their hometowns to celebrate this festive occasion with their families.

“This is the most suitable time for the whole family to gather and celebrate. If there ever is an opportunity to go back to your hometown and celebrate, this is it,” he said.