Jemoreng rep distributes beef to all households for Hari Raya

MUKAH (April 22): It has become an annual tradition in Jemoreng constituency for all its constituents to receive beef prior to Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration.

On April 18, its assemblyman Datuk Dr Juanda Jaya distributed the meat to some 5,000 households who had gathered in front of Matu District Mosque yesterday.

The event was made even more meaningful when the non-Muslims also received the distribution, with each household receiving two kilogrammes of beef.

“We hope that this beef distribution will bring joy to all residents in Jemoreng,” said Juanda, who is Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Integrity and Ombudsman).

He hoped the tradition could be continued for years to come and that it would go beyond just a celebration of food, but also instil the spirit of sharing and living in harmony with all races and religion.