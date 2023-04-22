Miri mayor: Sarawak own airline a solution to pricey airfares

MIRI (April 22): The setting up of a state-owned airline provides a feasible solution to sky-high airfares during festive seasons and improves market competitiveness, said Miri mayor Adam Yii.

He believes that it is essentially beneficial for the state’s growth and development in the long run.

“In the short term, it is a feasible solution to the problem of high airfares faced by Sarawakians, especially during festive seasons and it also improves market competitiveness,” he said in a statement yesterday.

“In a highly competitive environment, airlines will naturally lower their prices to maintain market share, thus, improving market competitiveness can help lower prices,” said Yii, who is also Pujut assemblyman.

“The establishment of a boutique airline also aligns with Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) advocacy of putting people’s interests first, and therefore, SUPP fully supports Premier Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg’s initiative.

Under the Sarawak’s Post-Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030 (PCDS 2030) which is currently being pursued, Yii believed that this will boost the state’s income through the influx of foreign visitors, be they tourists, business travellers or international students.

Yii, also the Central Publicity and Information Secretary of SUPP, urges the public to be receptive to the boutique airline plan, as after all the benefits will ultimately go to the people of Sarawak.

“After all, everything is still in the discussion stage, and the results are promising,” he said.