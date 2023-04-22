Muslims celebrate livelier Aidilfitri, first in three years without special SOP

KUALA LUMPUR (April 22): Muslims celebrated a livelier 1 Syawal today with mosques and surau nationwide filled with congregants performing Aidilfitri prayers which also marks the first time in three years it is being celebrated without special standard operating procedures (SOP) being enforced.

In Kuala Lumpur, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah performed Aidilfitri prayers at the Masjid Negara.

The royal couple arrived at the mosque at 8.15am accompanied by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Last year, Aidilfitri was celebrated in the transition to the endemic phase which saw the SOP being relaxed.

In Selangor, the Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah joined thousands of congregants in performing the Aidilfitri prayers at 8.13 am at the Tengku Ampuan Jemaah Mosque Bukit Jelutong.

A majority of congregants who attended the prayers wore face masks and brought their own mats as recommended by the Ministry of Health.

In Kelantan, the Sultan of Kelantan Sultan Muhammad V, accompanied by the Crown Prince of Kelantan, Dr Tengku Muhammad Faiz Petra, joined thousands of congregants to perform the Aidilfitri prayers at 9.10am at Al-Ismaili Mosque in Bandar Baru Pasir Pekan, Tumpat.

Also participating in the prayers was Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob.

In Perlis, the Regent of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail performed Aidilfitri prayers at Dataran Istiadat Istana Arau. He was accompanied by Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli to perform the prayers led by Perlis Grand Imam Ahmad Sirajuddin Abdul Satar.

In Terengganu, the Sultan of Terengganu Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin, and Sultanah of Terengganu Sultanah Nur Zahirah joined congregants performed Aidilfitri prayers at Al-Muktafi Billah Shah Mosque in Ladang, Kuala Terengganu.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar, state leaders, and more than 3,000 congregants also joined the prayers, led by Terengganu Mufti Dr Mohamad Sabri Haron.

In Kedah, the Sultan of Kedah Al-Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah and Sultanah of Kedah Sultanah Maliha Tengku Ariff performed Aidilfitri prayers at Zahir Mosque, Alor Setar. The royal couple was accompanied by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor. — Bernama