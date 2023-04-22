Nanta: Bukit Begunan, Lambir stretch along Pan Borneo Highway to be redesigned to fit terrain

KUCHING (April 22): The existing stretches along the Pan Borneo Highway in Bukit Begunan and Lambir, dubbed the ‘Red Lines’, will be redesigned, said Works Minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

He said this is following issues concerning the terrain in the areas and the redesigns will be carried out so the roads suit the terrain.

“Overall for the project, completion for Phase 1 is at 94 per cent. However, there are some stretches in Lambir and Bukit Begunan that need some work due to problems with the terrain and the roads require a different design.

“For Bukit Begunan, since it is a hill, some parts will need to be demolished and strong barrier built so there are no landslides. In Lambir, the terrain is soft so we need to conduct piling and apply suitable road designs there,” he said.

Nanta told reporters this when met at the Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house hosted by Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching here today.

Nanta added that the projects are part of his ministry’s programme implemented by the Public Works Department to repair or rebuild any existing roads or red lines in phases.