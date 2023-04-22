PDP Tasik Biru aims to ramp up membership to 5,000 by end 2026

BAU (April 22): The Tasik Biru division of Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) is targeting to increase its membership to 5,000 by the end of 2026, said Dato Henry Harry Jinep.

The Tasik Biru assemblyman, who is also state Deputy Transport Minister, said the division’s membership currently stands at 3,224 which is a decrease from the initial 3,500 when it was first set up.

“The membership has gone down because some of the members have passed away. I have told PDP members that our next target is to achieve 5,000 members within a year or two from now,” he said.

Henry was speaking to reporters following the conclusion of the PDP Tasik Biru triennial general meeting (TGM) at Bau Civic Centre.

The meeting saw him retained as the division’s chairman uncontested for a second term.

“Every branch is to recruit more members so that the party can have a good foothold in the constituency. You must have a strong platform, as politics is a matter of numbers,” he added.

On the TGM, Henry said the challenge for the new office bearers for the next three years would be to prepare for the next state election which must be called by 2026.

“Voters now think differently, especially the young ones. So we need a different approach to get them to support Gabungan Parti Sarawak in the next state election,” he said.

The TGM, which was attended by some 150 people, saw Cr Paul Nohan elected as PDP Tasik Biru deputy chairman.

Others in the new line-up are Jeinoster Toka (secretary), Marthadaria Michael (deputy secretary), Michael William (treasurer), Cr Wendy (deputy treasurer), Richard Voon (vice chairman I); Norazni Junaidi (vice chairman II) and Latip Nyaim (vice chairman III).

The ordinary executive committee comprises Dominic Ritay Tasan, La Tap Ugin, Genea Nyongeg, Oduin Rongi and Arando Arthur.