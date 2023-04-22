Sarawak Rivers Board holds riverine enforcement, safety campaign in Daro

SIBU (April 22): Sarawak Rivers Board (SRB) on Thursday conducted a riverine enforcement and safety programme in Daro, near here in conjunction with Hari Raya.

SRB chairman Dr Murni Suhaili reminded the public to wear life vests while travelling on open boats and to avoid overloading.

“Safety is everyone responsibility,” he said in his brief remarks.

He later distributed life jackets and goodie bags to speedboat operators, their passengers and members of the public.

SRB legal officer Norida Sipek, who represented acting controller Lt-Col Ding Tiew Wong, was present at the event along with representatives from Matu district office, Matu-Daro district council, Civil Defence Force, and Fire and Rescue Department.