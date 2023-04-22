Search for missing man in Bintulu enters second day

SIBU (April 22): The search and rescue for a man feared missing while looking for bamboo in the Bukit Kemunting-Sepadok forest in Bintulu entered its second day today.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) identified the missing man as 31-year-old Muhammad Ajib Jinaidi.

“The distress call was received at 12.10pm on Friday, and a team of firefighters from Bintulu Bomba rushed to the scene after receiving the call,” it said in a statement.

Upon arriving, the rescuers found the victim’s brother and several other villagers had entered the forest to look for the victim.

It is understood the victim used his Honda motorcycle while looking for bamboo.