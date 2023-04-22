Sebauh Farmers, breeders encouraged to use modern farming methods to increase yield

SIBU (April 22): Farmers and breeders in Sebauh District should make the most of the opportunities to learn better modern farming methods in order to have better yield.

In giving this advice, Minister of Food Industries, Commodities and Regional Development (Micord) Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi said fertigation and hydroponics are modern farming patterns that are being actively developed at the moment compared to the traditional farming methods.

“Hence, residents of longhouses should take advantage of the opportunity given to them to learn modern farming methods for a good harvest,” he added.

Dr Rundi was speaking at the Agriculture Community Outreach Programme (ArgiCOP) held at Rumah Jawang Mat, Sungai Sekubong in Bintulu yesterday.

About 100 villagers from nine longhouses took part in the event.

He said once they embraced such modern farming methods, it could help them increase their income.

“At the same time, it will also expose the rural farming community to modern and up-to-date agricultural technology so that agricultural products can be produced at a faster pace for better yields.”

Also present at the event was Micord deputy minister Martin Ben.