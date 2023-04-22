Tiong: Federal Cabinet has no objection to Sarawak’s boutique airline plan

KUCHING (April 22): The federal Cabinet has no objection to Sarawak setting up its own boutique airline, said Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Sri Tiong King Sing.

He said negotiations between the state and federal Transport Ministry are now ongoing on the plan and whether it is to takeover an existing company or apply to establish a new airline.

“The federal Cabinet has discussed the proposal (last Wednesday) and there were no objections to it. So we will leave it to the federal and state Transport Ministry to discuss the matter,” he told reporters at Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house at Astana Negeri, Petra Jaya here today.

Tiong reiterated the federal Cabinet’s support for the boutique airline as it would augur well for the tourism sector’s growth in the state, particularly in the rural areas.

“We have many rural areas in Sarawak and the most important thing is the state government wants to support the communities there, though the proposed airline may not be profitable,” he said.

Recently, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he agreed in principle with the establishment of a boutique airline for Sarawak.

Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg had previously mentioned that the airline will not be profit-driven, but will facilitate arrivals of tourists to the state and stabilise the price of airfares.