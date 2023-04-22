Well-wishers throng Sarawak Premier’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house

KUCHING (April 22): Well-wishers by the thousands flocked to the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here today for the Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house hosted by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Members of the public started forming queues leading to the banquet halls as early as 9.30am.

Abang Johari and his wife Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tun Tuanku Bujang arrived at the venue at 10.45am and were greeted by Deputy Premiers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and Dato Sri Sim Kui Hian.

Among those extending their festive wishes were Sarawak Cabinet members, MPs, state assemblymen, dignitaries and department heads.

They included State Legislative Assembly Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar, federal Works Minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi and federal Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing.

Visitors were served a variety of dishes such as ‘rendang’, ‘satay’ and ‘kek lapis’.

When met by reporters, Abang Johari said the open house was quite lively with well-wishers coming in non-stop.

“What I see today is good harmony among people of different races and religions gathering at the open house. With this kind of prosperity and strong unity among our people, I am confident the future is bright,” he said.