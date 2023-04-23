39-year-old man killed after car collides with pickup truck in Sarikei

SIBU (April 23): A 39-year-old man was killed after his car collided with a pickup truck along Jalan Taman Jasmin in Sarikei yesterday.

According to Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre, the deceased was identified as Johnny Gundak.

Bomba said they were notified about the incident at 5.47pm and firefighters from Sarikei fire station were despatched to the scene.

“When firefighters arrived at the scene, it was found that there was a road accident involving a pickup truck and a car.

“There car driver, who was not pinned to his seat, was pronounced dead by medical personnel,” it added.

Bomba said the firefighters proceeded to remove the body of the deceased from the car before handing it over to the police for further action.

The operation ended at 6.18pm.