Chief Registrar office: Allegations of early closure of KL court complex bail counter untrue, bailors for accused failed to show up

PETALING JAYA (April 23): The Office of the Chief Registrar Federal Court of Malaysia today refuted allegations that the early closure of a bail counter at the Kuala Lumpur court complex here forced six accused to spend the long Hari Raya Aidilfitri weekend in jail.

In a statement, the chief registrar’s office clarified that the allegations involved 10 accused and all were granted bail by the court.

“This office would like to clarify that the news report alleging the bail counters were closed early is untrue.

“In the aforementioned case, only four bailors were present for four of the accused while the bailors for the remaining six accused were not in court to proceed with the bail procedure,” it said.

In the news report by Free Malaysia Today, the counsel for the six accused had claimed on Thursday that the bail counter closed at 2.53pm despite a notice stating that it will operate until 4.30pm.

As a result, the six accused — two of whom were said to require medical attention — were denied their constitutional right to post bail and had to spend time behind bars.

The six were among 10 accused who had claimed trial to criminal conspiracy with the intention to cheat.

The chief registrar office said the presence of a bailor is part of the standard procedure that must be adhered to in order for the court to affirm their identities during the process.

Explaining further, the presence of a bailor is required in order for the court to verbally convey the terms and responsibility throughout the bail period.

“Since in this case the bailors for six of the accused could not present themselves until the counter closed at 4pm, their bail process cannot be completed,” the chief registrar’s office said.

The bail counter was closed on Friday after it was declared an additional public holiday by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on April 18, to mark Aidilfitri on Saturday.

Former deputy law minister Mohamed Hanipa Maidin criticised the early closure of the bail counter, calling it unacceptable and unconstitutional.

The former Sepang MP said in a statement that it could also open up the government to civil suits, including the tort of misfeasance in public office. — Malay Mail