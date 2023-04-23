Fahmi Fadzil: Madani Malaysia Open House Tour starting April 29

KUALA LUMPUR (April 23): Madani Malaysia Open House with the Prime Minister in conjunction with the Aidilfitri 2023 celebrations will begin in Kedah, April 29 before moving to another five states.

Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil said the open house in Kedah will be held in Raia Hotel in Alor Setar from 10 am to 2 pm.

It will then continue in Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Permatang Pauh in Bukit Mertajam, Penang on May 6 and Seremban City Council Hall, Negeri Sembilan the following day.

“The open houses in both states will take place from 11 am to 2 pm,” Fahmi said in a statement today, adding that it will be held at the grounds of the Sultan Muhammad Ke-IV Stadium in Kota Bharu on May 12, while the Terengganu open house will be at Al-Muktafi Billah Shah Hall, Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin (Unisza), Kuala Terengganu on May 13.

Unlike the other open houses, both the Kelantan and Teregganu open houses will be held at night, from 7 pm to 10.30 pm.

According to Fahmi, the highlight of the open house festivities will be held in Kawasan Komersial Fasa 3, Taman Sri Gombak in Batu Caves, Selangor on May 14, from 8 pm till 11 pm.

“Everyone is invited to the Madani MAlaysia Aidilfitri Open House. May Syawal give us the opportunity to seek forgiveness from each other and to foster closer ties amongst us,” he added. — Bernama