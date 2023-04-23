Federal, state Cabinet members attend TYT’s Hari Raya open house

KUCHING (April 23): Both federal and state Cabinet members attended the Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house at the Astana in Petra Jaya yesterday.

Throng of associations and community leaders from various communities attended the open house since 11am to share festive cheers with Taib and wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib at the main hall of the Astana.

Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and wife Puan Sri Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tun Tuanku Bujang arrived at the venue in the afternoon, after attending their own open house event at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) earlier.

State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohammad Asfia Awang Nassar as well as Sarawakian federal ministers Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing, Women, Family and Community Development Minister Dato Sri Nancy Shukri and Works Minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi were also among those spotted at the event.

Former de facto law minister Dato Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar and former deputy chief minister Tan Sri Datuk Patinggi Dr George Chan were also at the event.

Senior members of the state Cabinet members, including Deputy Premiers Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, state Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah were also present at the open house.

Besides that, Taib was greeted by leaders from all the component parties of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) ruling coalition, namely Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP), Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) and Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PDP), at the open house.

A group of over 150 members from the Orang Ulu National Association across Sarawak had also gathered at the event before performing their traditional warrior dance to the head of state in conjunction of the festival.