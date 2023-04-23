Fire in Miri destroys 15 squatter houses, leaves man with burns to thighs, back

MIRI (April 23): A 60-year-old man suffered burns to his thighs and back in a fire that destroyed 15 squatter houses near St Anthony Church, Jalan Pujut Corner here today.

A woman in her 50s was left injured on her right leg after she fell down a staircase in an attempt to save herself.

Miri Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) spokesperson Awangku Mohd Hazmin Awang Zainal said 21 firefighters from the Lopeng, Lutong and Miri Central fire stations were deployed to the scene after receiving a distress call at 2.33pm.

“Upon arriving, the operations commander reported that the fire involved 15 squatter houses — 11 were razed to the ground while the other four were partially destroyed.

“A 60-year-old man known only as Tom, who resided in one of the totally destroyed houses, suffered burns to his thighs and back. Meanwhile, a woman in her 50s was injured after falling from a staircase when trying to escape,” he said in a statement.

Awangku added firefighters succeeded in extinguishing the fire using water sourced from the fire engine and fire hydrant located nearby.

The cause of the fire, which rendered 66 people homeless, and total losses have yet to be ascertained.

The operation ended at 5.30pm.