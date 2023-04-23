K Media reaches milestone with smart advertising

KUALA LUMPUR (April 23): K Media Marketing Sdn Bhd (K Media) has just launched the IoT vending machine, marking a significant milestone for its media group.

Collaborating with social business enterprise Allegra Technologies Sdn Bhd, the IoT vending machine is set to offer advertisers another exciting opportunity for innovative advertising besides catering to consumer needs.

“With IoT vending machines, wrap-around advertising is even more effective because it is not just a simple vending machine. It is a smart machine that uses advanced technologies such as IoT to enhance vending experience for the users.

“This machine is capable of collecting and analysing data in real-time, enabling it to offer personalized product recommendations based on the users’ preferences,” said Pattrik Ting Ching Dong, general (sales) manager of K Media.

Placing a large design on the exterior, the IoT vending machine is not just visually appealing, but also serves as a powerful marketing tool that can attract the attention of passerby and potential customers.

Simply put, this is a one-of-a-kind machine whereby users can purchase products through the machine whilst advertisers can showcase their goods via the large exterior screen. For instance, purchasing a brand new handphone through this machine will require users to carry out a few simple steps and the said product will be delivered to the location of the specific machine.

Payments are quick and easy as this machine make use of e-wallets such as GrabPay, Allipay, and TnGo e-wallet, further contributing to a digital economy.

Embedded with a touchscreen, the IoT Platform is able to capture data from visitors to analyze the people flow, as well as age and gender analytics through its AI analytic system.

On top of this, there is a 55 inches video screen added to the front of the machine, allowing for the display of dynamic, eye-catching advertisements, which provide a more engaging and entertaining experience while waiting for the product to be dispensed.

This collaboration has made 25 locations in the Klang Valley available with the IoT vending machine and future expansion will be based on market demands.

At the soft launch held at K Media’s office in Wisma Dang Wangi on April 18, the company also announced the option of joint buying the wrap-around advertising on the IoT Vending Machine together with their online, social media, radio and print platforms.

This in turn will help advertisers reach millions of targeted readers throughout the whole country.

“We believe the IoT vending machines will quickly become an important part of our daily lives, and wrap-around advertising is a creative and effective way to use to reach out to consumers, and we also hope through this initiative, we will set a new standard for innovation and creativity in advertising,” commented Pattrik.

On another matter, K Media will also be introducing K+, a new private and secured real-time service designed to enhance K-Media’s readers, subscribers, sponsors, and advertisers’ experience.

Established in 2020, K Media Marketing is a news media entity of See Hua Group (with publications namely See Hua Daily News, The Borneo Post, and Utusan Borneo) and Oriental Daily Sdn Bhd (with publications namely Oriental Daily News and The Busy Weekly).