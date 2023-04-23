Man injured after car collides with pickup truck in Miri

MIRI (April 23): A 37-year-old man suffered injury to his right knee after his car collided with a pickup truck at Jalan Almera Airport Miri here yesterday.

In a statement, Civil Defence Force (APM) Miri said they were notified about the incident by a passer-by at 5.08pm and a team was deployed to the scene.

“Upon arrival, the team found the victim, who was still in the car, was suffering from an open wound on his right knee.

“According to the victim, he had lost control of his car while driving and hit the pickup truck that was coming in the opposite direction,” it said.

The victim was given early treatment by the APM team at the scene before being sent to Miri Hospital on an ambulance for further treatment.

The operation ended at 5.43pm.