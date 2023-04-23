Man missing while looking for bamboo in Bintulu forest found safe

BINTULU (April 23): The man who were reported missing on Thursday while looking for bamboo in the Bukit Kemunting-Sepadok forest here was found safe last night.

Bintulu Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) zone chief Wan Kamaruddin Wan Ahmad said the operation commander was notified by the police control post that Mohammad Ajib Junaidi, 31, was found in a weak condition at around 8.15pm.

He added the man was then brought back to his family’s home at Kampung Kemunting.

Wan Kamaruddin said the Bomba personnel went to the victim’s home to check on his condition.

“Upon arrival, the victim was given first aid by the Emergency Medical Rescue Service (EMRS) and suggested for him to be taken to hospital for further treatment.

“However, the victim refused to be taken to Bintulu Hospital and he was asked to fill in the form of refusal of treatment service,” he added.

The victim, when asked by one of the villagers of his disappearance in the forest, claimed that he had tried to call the people searching for him in the area but they could not hear him.

According to him, he started to recite ‘Ayat Kursi’ when he realised that he was in a different ‘world’, which eventually led to him being able to find his way out from the forest.

When asked asked did he survive the two days without food and water, Mohammad Ajib said he had eaten over there, which shocked those listening.

Mohammad Ajib was reported missing by a family member at 11.17pm on Thursday.

A search and rescue operation was launched and it also involved some local villagers and family members.