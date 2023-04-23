Miri man shocked to find one-metre-long cobra in house bathroom

MIRI (April 23): A 34-year-old man had the shock of his life when he found a one-metre-long cobra in the bathroom of his house at Jalan Terusan 8 here this morning.

He spotted the reptile when he was just about to enter the bathroom, and immediately contacted the Civil Defence Force (APM) for help.

In a statement, APM Miri said its personnel who were sent to the house, managed to locate and catch the cobra in the bathroom.

“The cobra, the size of a broomstick and measured one-metre-long, was caught using special tools.

“The team later released it back into the wild away from the residential area,” it added.

The operation ended at 7.59am.