Miri MP presents aid to victims of squatter house fire

MIRI (April 23): Miri MP Chiew Choon Man today stepped forward to render immediate assistance to each household whose houses at Jalan Pujut Corner here were destroyed in a fire.

“I will provide RM1,000 cash together with food aid from our disaster relief fund for each of the households affected by the fire. We hope we can help alleviate the burden of the families,” he said in a brief statement.

Earlier, Chiew visited the families who are currently temporarily located at Kampung Lereng Bukit multipurpose hall.

In the fire, 66 victims were rendered homeless after the fire destroyed 15 squatter houses.

The fire also left a 60-year-old man with burns to his thighs and back while a woman in her 50s injured her right leg while attempting to escape the blaze.

Twenty-one firefighters from the Lopeng, Lutong and Miri Central fire stations were deployed to the scene after receiving a distress call at 2.33pm.