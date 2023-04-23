PDP Pelawan calls for fair appointments of community leaders, pol-secs and govt agency board members in resolution

SIBU (April 23): The Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) Pelawan division today passed a resolution calling for fairness in appointing community leaders, political secretaries as well as board members in government agencies and statutory bodies.

Its secretary Councillor Jeffery Nuing said such appointments should be fair and include Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) component parties.

“This is one of three resolutions passed during the division’s triennial general meeting (TGM) here today,” he said.

Jeffery said on the second resolution passed, PDP Pelawan unanimously supports the call for the party president’s post to be uncontested during the party’s TGM set to be held in Bintulu later in June.

“The division’s third resolution was to give full support to Datuk Lau Cheng Kiong to be nominated as Supreme Council member in the coming TGM in Bintulu,” he said.

In the division’s TGM, Datuk Lau Cheng Kiong was reelected uncontested as chairman. The TGM also saw the election of office-bearers in the division’s main, youth and women sections for the 2023-2026 term.

PDP Bawang Assan, Pelawan and Nangka held their respective TGMs today.