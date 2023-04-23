PKR lawmaker tells Sivakumar to go on leave pending completion of MACC probe

PETALING JAYA (April 23): A Pakatan Harapan lawmaker has today called for Human Resources minister V. Sivakumar to go on leave from his official duties pending an alleged corruption investigation by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Pasir Gudang MP and PKR lawmaker Hassan Karim said Sivakumar ought to take leave from his official duties until the completion of the ongoing probe since the latter is part of the Pakatan-led administration’s agenda in eradicating corruption.

“Sivakumar should display a positive example by going on leave to allow the MACC to carry out its probe without any interference on the corruption which has become endemic in the ministry.

“The minister should know better about collective and ministerial responsibility in his duties as a Cabinet member.

“Don’t wait for Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to order ministers, whose ministries are under a corruption probe, to go on leave or resign,” he said in a statement on Facebook.

Hassan said all appointed ministers must be responsible for safeguarding the reputation of the unity government led by Anwar, who is clearly taking measures to curb corruption within the government.

“While Sivakumar is not a suspect, the fact that the MACC has summoned the human resources minister twice and visited his home and office does not bode well for the current government’s Malaysia Madani image,” he said.

Hassan also said Sivakumar, who is a well-respected MP and seasoned politician, should therefore take the necessary action to safeguard the government’s image.

“I am not urging him to resign right now.

“At the very least, he should take a temporary break from his ministerial duties,” he said.

On April 17, DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke said there was no need for Sivakumar to take leave since the latter was not a suspect in the ongoing investigation.

Similarly, Anwar said there was no need for Sivakumar to resign since the latter has yet to be charged in court and is merely being investigated.

On April 13, an aide to Sivakumar was arrested together with a recruitment agent by MACC allegedly over quota for recruiting foreign workers, which was the purview of the Human Resources Ministry.

A day later another suspect identified as Sivakumar’s female private secretary became the latest person to be arrested by the anti-graft agency since investigations began. — Malay Mail