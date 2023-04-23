Sarawakians to benefit from consolidation, privatisation of state’s ports, says deputy minister

SIBU (April 23): The rakyat will benefit from the Sarawak government’s plan to consolidate and later on privatise five state ports, said Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development Dato Majang Renggi.

He said the ports are Miri Port, Samalaju Port, Rajang Port, Tanjung Manis Port and Kuching Port.

“Under my ministry, there is a plan to create one port authority for Sarawak called the Sarawak Port Authority (SPA) that will oversee these ports instead of having five different port authorities.

“Of the five ports, maybe we will divide and group them as Southern Zone for Kuching Port; Central Zone for Tanjung Manis and Rajang Port; and Northern Zone for Samalaju and Miri Port.

“After that, we will consolidate all the ports to become one — it will be corporatised first and later, privatised,” he said.

He said this when speaking during ‘Gawai Sandau Ari’ (Iban midday offering ritual) hosted by Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai at Rumah Bunsie Tiboh in Salim Belalang here today.

Majang, who is also Samalaju assemblyman, said the move to upgrade state ports is to attract foreign investments to achieve the developed state status by 2030.

He cited ports in Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Japan, China and Europe which have undergone significant improvements after privatisation.

“Before privatisation, we will need to create a free port zone as a trans-shipment port for foreign vessels before they continue to their destination.

“Our ports also will be clustered. For example, Bintulu port for petrochemicals, Samalaju port for bulk cargo that will handle iron ore and Miri port for CPO (crude palm oil) or as general port to handle tourist ships.

“Our ports are one of the important elements for us to achieve our goal of becoming a developed state by 2030. Without ports, we may not be able to achieve this status,” he said.

Meanwhile, the ‘Gawai Sandau Ari’ was to celebrate Sempurai’s reappointment as SRDC chairman for the 2023-2025 term.

Sempurai, who is a lawyer, was first appointed as chairman in 2016.

Among those present were Selangau MP Edwin Banta, Baleh assemblyman Nicholas Kudi Jantai, SRDC deputy chairman Wong Ching Yong, Sibu deputy police chief Superintendent Dr Collin Babat and Sibu Jaya police station head Inspector Rodua Tayo.

At the event, Majang, Edwin and Nicholas announced RM20,000, RM15,000 and RM10,000 respectively for Rumah Bunsie Village Security and Development Committee (JKKK).