Search operation for missing man in Bintulu called off

SIBU (April 23): The search and rescue (SAR) operation for a 31-year-old man feared missing while looking for bamboo at Bukit Kemunting-Sepadok forest in Bintulu was called off yesterday.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), in a statement, said the decision to call off the search for Mohammad Ajib Junaidi was made following a discussion with the police and Civil Defence Force.

“The operation was called off because the SAR personnel could not find any sign that victim was at the area where he was reported missing.

“They also could not find any clue of the bamboo trees being chopped off,” it added.

Besides that, Bomba said they also received a report from the victim brother’s friend that they saw the victim riding a motorcycle on the road before disappearing.

The SAR personnel had conducted search of up to three-kilometre radius from from the area where the victim was reported to have gone missing.

Bomba said the operation would resume should they come across any clue of the missing person.

Earlier, Bomba said they received the missing person report from the victim’s family on at about 11.17pm April 20.

“According to the report, the victim went out looking for lemang bamboos and the last time he was contacted was at 3pm on April 20.”

The SAR team involved four police personnel, six firefighters, nine APM members and 10 villagers.