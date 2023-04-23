Thousands throng Taib, Raghad’s Hari Raya open house on second day

KUCHING (April 23): Thousands thronged Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and his wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house at the Astana here today.

Visitors and well-wishers from all walks of life started arriving at the Astana’s gate as early as 10am to queue up and be first in line to wish Taib and Raghad.

This was the first public open house with no Covid-19 restrictions and thus resulted in a huge crown showing up.

Those who attended the open house would enter the Astana and wish Taib and his wife before heading out to the buffet area which was set up under a tent. Some even took a photo with the couple.

Young children were also given ‘duit raya’ at the open house.

Several tables were laden with delicious food, cookies and drinks, and there were long lines of people, including tourists waiting to get some food.

Today is the final day of Taib and Raghad’s Hari Raya open house held from 11am to 1pm. The open house on the first day of Hari Raya yesterday was reserved for state and federal Cabinet ministers, deputy ministers, and other local dignitaries.

Among those who attended the open house today were Sarawak Buddhist Association president Dato Sri Dr Tay Chin Kin and his son who is Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Kuching Branch Youth Chief Eric Tay.