6th PASC Meet attracts 222 swimmers from 27 schools

KUCHING (April 24): Chung Hua Primary School No. 5 will be fielding 21 swimmers to defend its crown in this year’s 6th Power Aquatics Swimming Club (PASC) Inter-Primary School Swimming Competition which will take place at Pandelela Rinong Aquatic Centre on May 7.

The main challenge is expected to come from last year’s runner-up St Joseph’s International School who will be sending 26 swimmers and third-placed Chung Hua Primary School No. 4 who are represented by 19 swimmers.

The biggest team is Chung Hua Primary School No. 3 who are fielding 32 swimmers while Chung Hua Primary School No. 2 has 14 swimmers.

“The response to the meet is satisfactory despite we having only 222 swimmers from 27 schools when compared to 242 swimmers from 33 schools last year.

“The total entries fro both individual and relay events is 711 and as usual, we are expecting the competition to be stiff among the Chung Hua Primary Schools and St Joseph’s International School,” said PASC advisor Voon Yong Hui.

He added that the competition serves as a platform for young swimmers to display their talent, learn good sportsmanship, how to set their goals and cope with disappointments.