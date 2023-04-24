Abg Jo spends third day of Raya visiting DUN Speaker, Cabinet colleagues

KUCHING (April 24): Fresh after hosting his Aidilfitri open house on Saturday and Sunday at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching, Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg took time today to visit a number of Hari Raya open houses here.

Accompanied by his wife Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang, the premier first visited the open house of State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar and wife Puan Sri Datin Amar Fatimah Mohamad Iskandar at their residence in Tinggian Demak, Petra Jaya.

Among the visitors were Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian; Deputy Natural Resources, Environment, and Climate Change Minister Datuk Seri Huang Tiong Sii; Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry, and Performing Arts Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah; and Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Department Datuk John Sikie Tayai.

Deputy Ministers of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Michael Tiang and Datuk Dr Penguang Manggil; DUN Deputy Speaker Datuk Idris Buang; Satok assemblyman Datuk Ibrahim Baki; and Opar assemblyman Billy Sujang were also present.

Later, Abang Johari visited Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department Datuk Sharifah Hasidah’s open house at Wisma Sabati, Jalan Bako in Petra Jaya.

He also visited Deputy Minister of Utility and Telecommunication Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi’s residence at Taman Gaya, Jalan Sultan Tengah.

Abang Johari was also scheduled today to pay a Hari Raya visit to former deputy state secretary Datuk Seri Safri Awang Zaidell’s residence at Jalan Patingian.