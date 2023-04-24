Abg Johari, wife among guests at Sharifah Hasidah’s Hari Raya open house

KUCHING (April 24): Celebrants and people from all walks of life extended their festive greetings to Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali and her spouse Syeed Mohd Hussein Wan Abd Rahman at their Aidilfitri open house here today.

They were feted to a good variety of food during the festive event held at Wisma Sabati in Bako.

Not only was the festive open house well received by the local community, but Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and wife Puan Sri Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang also visited after 12.30pm.

Prior to their arrival, Deputy Premier and Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) president Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian and wife Datin Sri Enn Ong as well as other SUPP elected representatives also extended their wishes to the host.

Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah and his deputy minister (Creative Industry and Performing Arts) Datuk Snowdan Lawan were among the special guests.

Also visited the open house were Works Minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi and Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Dato Sri Nancy Shukri.