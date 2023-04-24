All Malaysians invited to Malaysia Madani Aidilfitri open houses in six states, says PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR (April 24): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has invited all Malaysians to attend the Malaysia Madani Aidilfitri Open House with him at six locations starting this Saturday.

He extended the invitation through his Facebook and Twitter posts today.

“Everyone is cordially invited to attend the Malaysia Madani Aidilfitri Open House together with the Prime Minister,” he posted on Facebook.

The first open house event will be held in Kedah on April 29, at Raia Hotel, Alor Setar from 10am to 2pm, followed by the second at Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) Permatang Pauh in Penang on May 6, from 11am to 2pm, and then at Wisma Majlis Bandaraya Seremban the following day from 10.30am to 3pm.

On May 12, the Kelantan open house will be held at the grounds of the Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium, Kota Baru, while the Terengganu open house will be held at Al-Muktafi Billah Shah Hall, Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin (Unisza), Kuala Terengganu on May 13.

Both events will be from 7pm to 10.30pm.

The finale will be held at Kawasan Komersial Fasa 3, Taman Sri Gombak in Batu Caves, Selangor on May 14 from 8pm to 11pm. — Bernama