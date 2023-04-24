Badminton club praised for holding annual tourney continuously since 2017

KUCHING (April 24): Kelab Badminton Kenyalang (KBK) has been praised for its ability to hold annual closed badminton tournament for the benefit of the Dayak community continuously since 2017.

Special officer Thaddeus Ling Allu, who represented club patron Minister of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom said he hoped KBK will continue to be active.

“KBK not only provides a platform for active enthusiasts to be more competitive but also calling children, the youth and adults to maintain themselves fit and healthy through badminton. Keeping yourselves fit and healthy will prevent or reduce heart complication and diabetes,” he said at the prize giving ceremony of the KBK Closed Dayak Tournament 2023 yesterday.

He also announced the ministry’s grant of RM5,000 to KBK to part-finance this year’s tournament.

Also present at the ceremony were the ministry’s agriculture officer Bogie Juntan, KBK advisor Churchill E. Drem, its president Petrus Ngalih Tingi and secretary Anthony Ugor Nilli as well as Serakup Badminton Club chairman Sebastian Kelambu and Terabai Badminton Club chairman Jinggo Phillip.

Ngalih, in his welcoming speech said KBK needs cash injection to fund or maintain its activities, including courses and social-related programmes.

With bigger allocation pouring in, only then KBK could hold a major tournament sometime this or next year, he added.

This year’s closed Dayak tournament attracted 123 participants who competed in various age categories of 12, 15 and 18 and open category.

He explained that the number of participants was lesser this year because it was being held during long festive holidays where most people would prefer to stay put in their village homes.