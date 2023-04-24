Bobby confirms resignation as PBDS chief but denies ‘turmoil’ claim

SIBU (April 24): Bobby William has confirmed his resignation as Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS) president but denied that the party is experiencing internal turmoil.

He said PBDS is ‘functioning as usual’, with elected deputy president Moses Ripai assuming the duties of party president, and criticised Supreme Council member Sai Malaka for misleading the public on the matter.

“There is nothing wrong with the party – no commotion, no issue whatsoever. This is an internal matter, and I don’t understand why Sai is highlighting this to the media. And furthermore, he is not the correct person to do so,” he told The Borneo Post tonight.

Earlier, Sai claimed that PBDS was in turmoil following the dismissal of eight of its Supreme Council members.

He said the situation was exacerbated by the resignation of Bobby and secretary-general Kipli Ayom, announced right after the news about the dismissal.

The eight PBDS Supreme Council members axed were Sai himself, Emelia Ambrose (vice-president), Sawing Kedit (vice-president), Robert Saweng (Youth chief), Susan George (Women chief), Entusa Iman, Tonny Sepawi and Ismail Lumut.

According to Sai, all of them never received any show cause letter over their dismissal from the party.

What they each received, according to him, was a letter issued by Kipli dated April 18, 2023 announcing their dismissal, followed by another letter from Bobby dated April 20, 2023.

“In the letter that we received, the party informed us that our dismissal was decided during the PBDS supreme council meeting on March 26, held at the PBDS headquarters in Sibu Jaya.

“It (dismissal) was carried out in accordance to the party’s constitution, as stated in the minutes of the meeting. However, when asked for the minutes of the meeting, they failed to provide it to us even though they had been given the deadline.

“More surprisingly, shortly after that, Bobby and Kipli each informed us that they had resigned from the party,” said Sai in a statement, pointing out that the 18 Supreme Council members were appointed during the triennial representative conference (TDC).

He also questioned the validity of the said Supreme Council meeting.

Meanwhile, Bobby said he decided to resign as PBDS president to focus on his business and family life, and to give way to others to lead the party.

He confirmed that he had tendered his resignation on April 20 but said the party’s Supreme Council had just received it, and that they had yet to call for a meeting.

In explaining the party constitution to clear the air, he said when the party president resigns, the Supreme Council will call for an emergency meeting.

“We have three deputy presidents, where one is elected. I have tendered my resignation, and to assume my duty as party president is the elected deputy president who will then call for a meeting. In this case, the elected deputy president is Major (Rtd) Moses Ripai.

“Whoever is appointed by the president, namely two deputy presidents, secretary-general, treasurer-general, information chief, woman chief, youth chief and a few vice-presidents will automatically be dropped with the president’s resignation.

“Only elected members will remain to hold and run the office while I am away. Is it a crime from me as party president to resign?” he said.

Bobby further clarified that PBDS secretary-general Kipli Ayom did not resign, as claimed by Sai.

“He (Kipli) is automatically dropped as he was appointed secretary-general by me. He never resigned.”

Adding on, Bobby pointed out that the eight members reported to be dismissed from the party were in fact relieved of their duties as Supreme Council members, with one given a show cause letter.

“The seven Supreme Council members have been relieved from their duties and due to be sacked on disciplinary grounds. Such actions are taken according to the party constitution. These seven have created ‘disturbances’ in the party.

“So there is no problem, no issue with PBDS, but only frustrated members who have been relieved of their duties as Supreme Council members.

“As for Ismail Lumut, he has not been relieved of his duties as a Supreme Council member. He has been given a show cause letter for failing to attend four meetings consecutively,” he said.

Towards this end, Bobby described Sai and the six others as ‘pests’ for causing problem to the party.

He said the party is now under the hands of Moses and some of the vice presidents as well as members.

“They will soon call for an emergency meeting,” he said.